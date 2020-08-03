MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 03 (APP):The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PTI-AJK) Monday reiterated its firm resolve that the struggle for freedom of Kashmir would continue till its logical end.

PTI-AJK Central Secretary Information Sardar Ershad Mahmud, in an interview with APP, said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Muzaffarabad on Youm-e-Istehsal (August 5) to join the protest against the last year's Indian illegal action of revoking Article 370 of its constitution to scrap the special status of held valley would convey a message to the Kashmiris that they were not alone in their struggle for freedom from Indian clutches.

He said the PTI would not ever accept any bargaining over the right to self determination of the Jammu & Kashmir state and its population.

Ershad Mahmood said India resorted to an assault on the unity and entity of the Jammu & Kashmir state on August 5 last year, besides changing the centuries-old identity of its people.

The Kashmiris living both sides of the Line of Control, he said, the rejected the illegal action. Even the pro-Indian politicians also dismissed the sinister move declaring it a step of the Modi government the Kashmiris slave of New Delhi permanently.

The PTI leader said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan made strenuous efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international fora since India had revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) last year.

The issue was discussed thrice by the United Nations Security Council and once by the United States Congress. The European Union, British, Norwegian and French parliaments had categorically rejected the August 05 last year's illegal action, he added.

He said United States President Donald Trump had offered mediation on Kashmir for several times. The Arab world also raised voice in favour of Kashmiris right to self-determination.

Ershad said PM Imran Khan, in his speech at the UN General Assembly, had not only awoken the global conscience over Kashmir but also highlighted the Kashmiris and Indian human right abuses in the IIOJK through his statements and tweets every week.

The PM, he said, also visited the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) thrice in support of the the Kashmiris freedom struggle. "Imran Khan fully supports the ongoing Kashmiris' resistance movement in the IIOJK, that is why he held detailed discussions with the entire Kashmiri leadership on the current Kashmir situation."Ershad said August 5 would be the day of renewal of the pledge by the people of Pakistan and Kashmir that their hearts beat in unison and that they would continue their struggle till the achievement of their birth right to self-determination.

The PTI leader appealed to the overseas Kashmiris to effectively raise their voice at each forum, with prime focus to muster world support for their cause of freedom. The people of Western and Arab countries should particularly be apprised of the miseries of the IIOJK people, he added. \932