PM's Initiative Of National CPR Training To Kick Start Soon: Sufi

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PM's Initiative of National CPR training to kick start soon: Sufi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed for the launch of a national initiative of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training throughout the country.

In this connection, the prime minister has issued direction to PM's Strategic Reforms to immediately launch the initiative, head of PM's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi said in a press statement on Sunday.

He further informed that a comprehensive strategy would be announced next week. He said that CPR had saved countless lives around the world at places where immediate medical assistance was limited. The CPR is a lifesaving technique helpful in different emergencies, such as in case of a heart attack or near drowning, leading to chocking of someone's breathing or heartbeat, he added.

Sufi said that the CPR training to save lives would be made a part of the educational curriculum, whereas, each citizen would be imparted training under the drive.

The Prime Minister had ensured meritocracy in the health sector, provision of quality education of international standards and construction of health facilities in Punjab province, he added.

After assuming the office of prime minister, Sufi said, Shehbaz Sharif was launching health reforms programme at the national level and the CPR training campaign to save lives was the first phase of this reforms agenda.

