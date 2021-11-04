UrduPoint.com

PM's Relief Package To Take Pakistan Towards Becoming Welfare State: Cheng Xizhong

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:30 AM

PM's relief package to take Pakistan towards becoming welfare state: Cheng Xizhong

BEIJING, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Rs120 billion relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan to mitigate the hardships of 20 million people would take the country towards becoming welfare state.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute in a statement issued here on Thursday.

"After carefully studying his important speech, I feel that PM Imran Khan is very concerned about the life of common people in society," he said.

The Chinese scholar remarked that since taking office, PM Imran has always stressed the need for improving people's livelihood, which fully reflects his idea of governing for the people.

"This time, the PM announced 'biggest welfare package in Pakistan's history' to mitigate the hardships of the inflation-hit public. Under the Rs120 billion subsidy programme, eligible families will be able to purchase ghee, flour, and pulses at 30% lower prices for the next six months, which would take the country towards becoming a welfare state," he added.

He said that Pakistan's current difficulties are temporary and can be overcome with the diligence of Pakistani people and the help of friendly countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Due to the correctness of a series of the government policies, especially the government timely imposed "small and smart" lockdowns instead of completely shutting down the economy, now Pakistan's economy is recovering rapidly and the increase in exports is gratifying, employment opportunities have increased significantly,Â remittance inflows has hit a new high, and the current account deficit has shrunk to 0.6 percent of GDP, the lowest in a decade, he added.

He said that the development is the absolute principle. As long as we adhere to development, all problems will be solved. Now Pakistan is focusing on economic development and is committed to comprehensively improving its economic strength, which is conducive to continuously improving people's living standards.

