UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Announces Last Date For Registration In Film Production Session

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

PNCA announces last date for registration in film production session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced June 15, the last date for registration in its one year online film production session.

Talking to APP, Director General (DG) PNCA Fouzia Saeed said the programme aims to showcase talent of young generation through providing them such a platform where they could show their potential by learning various activities in this online course including cinematography, sound production, film production, script writing and film history.

She further informed that the international and national faculty had been arranged to deliver the session. This will provide a productive opportunity for the promotion of new talent and will also ensure the provision of possibilities for skillful artists, she added.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Young June

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

42 minutes ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

57 minutes ago

UAE Maritime Week is set to return with an in-pers ..

57 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award invites entrants for 16th ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation w ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai consolidates position as global e ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.