UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Announces Result Of Talent Hunt Contest Week-24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

PNCA announces result of talent hunt contest week-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced the result of week-24 talent hunt music edition.

The first Jury award was bagged by Aqdas Hashmi, second by Anil Mattu and third by Hashaash Yousaf.

PNCA Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed has announced the results in online video on PNCA official page of the council.

She said PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in its upcoming concerts and music functions.

PNCA has started the programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

Renowned artists in different specialized music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA online.

The programme was aimed to promote music field along with polishing the creative skills of the young people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Young

Recent Stories

UAQ, RAK Rulers perform funeral prayers for Sheikh ..

7 minutes ago

Fahad Mustafa grabs cricketers’ attention

7 minutes ago

Armeena Khan shares her childhood joke with fans

26 minutes ago

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

54 minutes ago

Report on acid throwing incident sought

5 minutes ago

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Mond ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.