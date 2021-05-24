PNCA announces result of talent hunt contest week-24

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced the result of week-24 talent hunt music edition.

The first Jury award was bagged by Aqdas Hashmi, second by Anil Mattu and third by Hashaash Yousaf.

PNCA Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed has announced the results in online video on PNCA official page of the council.

She said PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in its upcoming concerts and music functions.

PNCA has started the programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

Renowned artists in different specialized music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA online.

The programme was aimed to promote music field along with polishing the creative skills of the young people.