PNCA Announces Result Of Week-26 Talent Hunt Music Contest

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

PNCA announces result of week-26 talent hunt music contest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Sunday announced the result of week-26 of 'talent hunt music audition'.

The first Jury award won by Sohail Ahmed Pirzada, second Jury award by Jerryson A Rafi and third award titled people's choice won by Ofaz Yousaf.

Talking to APP, Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in it's upcoming concerts and music functions.

She congratulated the winners of week-26 talent hunt audition.

PNCA has started this programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the young generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

The program was aimed at to promote music field along with polishing the creative skills of the youngsters.

The Arts council have also announced the result on its official page online.

