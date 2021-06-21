UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Announces Result Of Week-28 Talent Hunt Music Edition

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:50 PM

PNCA announces result of week-28 talent hunt music edition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced the result of week-28 of 'talent hunt music edition'.

The first Jury award secured by Singer Sohail Ahmed Pirzado, second by Ghayas Haider and third award titled people's choice won by Ali.

The Arts council announced the result on it's official page online.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in it's upcoming concerts and music functions.

She congratulated the winners of week-28 talent hunt edition.

PNCA had started the programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

Renowned professionals artists in different specialised music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.

The program was aimed to promoting music field along with polishing the creative skills of the young people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Young Sohail Ahmed

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

13 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

23 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

26 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

56 minutes ago

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.