PNCA Announces Result Of Week-30 Talent Hunt Music Edition

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday announced the result of week-30 of 'talent hunt music edition'.

The first Jury award won by Jerryson A Rafi, second Jury award by Mahrukh Chaudhry and third award titled people's choice won by Ghous Ali.

The Arts council announced the result on it's official page online.

PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in it's upcoming concerts and music functions.

Renowned professional artists in different specialized music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.

The program was aimed to promote music field along with polishing the creative skills of the young people.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

