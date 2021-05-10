PNCA announces results of week-21 talent hunt contest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday announced the results of week-21 of PNCA talent hunt music edition.

The first Jury award won by Inzamam Ali, second Jury award by Tayaba Kazmi and third award won by Ismail Tahim.

Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed has announced the results in online video on PNCA official page.

She said PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in it's upcoming concerts and music functions.

PNCA has started this programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

Renowned professionals artists in different specialized music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.

