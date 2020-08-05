UrduPoint.com
PNCA Announces Short Film Contest For Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

PNCA announces short film contest for Independence day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced a short film competition based on the theme 'Promoting Pakistani Culture" in connection with the 74th independence day of Pakistan.

The contest aimed at providing the opportunity for art enthusiasts groups and individuals to pay tribute to motherland with the spirit of celebrating our freedom and national identity especially in these trying times.

According to an official, the top three shortlisted clips or videos will be awarded cash prize by PNCA. They will also be uploaded on council's official Facebook page on August 14th.

The content must be themed based while the duration of the video must not more than 7 minutes.

Interested participants can visit the official website of PNCA where they would find more information and registration link. Last date to submit entries is August 10.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

