PNCA arranges 'Artist Talk,Art Exhibition' to mark Jinnah 146th birthday on Dec 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts would arrange an Artist Talk and an Art Exhibition "A Tribute to Jinnah" to commemorate Mohammed Ali Jinnah's 146th birthday on December 7.

According to PNCA,Artist Talk would be held under senior speakers.

The show would be an amalgamation of paintings and photography from the permanent collection of PNCA.

The number of paintings and photography would be displayed to attract people to visit under complete Standard operating procedures SOPs.