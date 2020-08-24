UrduPoint.com
PNCA Arranges Awards Ceremony For Winners Of Short Film Contest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

PNCA arranges awards ceremony for winners of short film contest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Monday distributed awards among winners of an open contest of short films in celebration of 74rd Independence day of Pakistan won by a young artist Omar Nafees for his beautiful short film named "Phurr".

The e-ceremony was hosted by renowned anchors Sehzad Khan and Shiza Hashmi. Among those who clinched second and third position were Ahmad Abbas for second position for his video titled "Wafa us ki" while Zaheer Zaufran bagged third position for his video named "Yeh mera Pakistan".

On the occasion, winners elaborated their film making process and gave an overview about the difficulties they confronted along with the challenges faced by the emerging film makers in Pakistan. They also showed gratitude towards PNCA for providing a platform to exhibit their craft on a broader level.

The contestants from all across the country sent short videos reflecting various aspects of the diverse Pakistani culture. This contest was aimed to motivate young generation towards celebration of Independence Day during these critical times and creating innovative stuff in this regard.

PNCA also announced cash prizes for the top three shortlisted clips and uploaded the online award ceremony on PNCA's official facebook page.

In the award ceremony the renowned Pakistani celebrity Farooq Qaiser and Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed were the guest of honour along with famous film maker and critic Aijaz Gul and Programme Coordinator PNCA Umer Zaka as special guests.

Aijaz Gul in his remarks gave an outlook on the selection process and provided some valuable tips to the young award holders regarding editing and content selection.

Farooq Qaiser appreciated the craft of young film makers and showed his compliments. He briefly described importance of films as an effective medium of communication and how to improve power of expression keeping in view the fundamentals.

Upon conclusion, Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed appreciated the participation of all participants for making the contest successful. She enlightened importance of creativity on both individual and collective level and congratulated award holders for presenting exceptional work.

She also gave a brief insight about PNCA recent one year film course and motivated the emergingfilmmakers to adopt it to improve their skill.

