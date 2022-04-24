UrduPoint.com

PNCA Arranges Mehfil-e-e Milad For Ladies

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :In connection with Holy month of Ramadan, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Sunday organized Mehfil-E-Milad for ladies.

Well-known female Naatkhwan presented Recitations of Holy Quran, Hamd-e-Allah Ta'ala, Naat-e-Rasul (PBUH), Salat (darood)-o-Salam,said a press release issued here.

They spoke about the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the significance of the Holy month of Ramadan, and its importance for the Muslims.

At the end, all participants prayed for the progress, peace, and prosperity of our beloved country, Pakistan.

The following female Naatkhwan presented Naat Shareef; Noor Ul Huda,Hira Ashraf , Aliza Batool, Haroona Bibi , Laiba Shazadi , Iram Nazaqat , Anam Nazaqat,Maryam Asif , Naseem Akhter ,Farzana Arif , Attira , Sharish , Dr Nagina Sadaf and Mahmooda Gazia.

