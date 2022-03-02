PNCA arranges woodcut workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Wednesday hosted a one-day woodcut workshop by a master print maker Tasneem Shahzad.

The workshop was attended by more than 50 participants from twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi including students of different art colleges and schools, said a press release issued here.

This workshop was an incredible opportunity for the youth to learn from the master in the field.

PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art at local and international scale.

PNCA is committed to promote significant aspects of the country and encourage community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice. PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists.