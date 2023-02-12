UrduPoint.com

PNCA Celebrates National Women's Day

February 12, 2023

PNCA celebrates National Women's Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :A painting exhibition highlighting women issues and women rights was organized by Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and Nomad Gallery in connection with International Women's Day here Sunday.

Chairperson National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bakhtiar inaugurated the event while screening of a documentary film by Nageen Hayat , Director Nomad Gallery raised issues related to human rights on the occasion of Women's Day.

The painting created by as many as 40 artists were the center of attention for the participants. Women from different walks of life and university students participated in the exhibition. The protection and promotion of the rights of women and girls, especially violence against women, domestic abuse, harassment and the provision and protection of social and property rights were highlighted through paintings. Breast cancer, mental stress and other diseases were also depicted in the pictures. Social organizations working on women's rights around the world also paid tribute to women who fought for women's rights. The artists also demanded gender equality and opportunities for women to work, economic and social system to achieve gender equality and equal rights for women.

Speaking on the ocassion, NCSW Chairperson Nilufar Bakhtiar said that nations that do not respect women never develop. Today's women's role in the country's development is no less than men. Highlighting the importance of Women's Day, she said that this day is a symbol of the historical journey that reminds women all over the world to improve their lives. This day reminds women of "what has been achieved and what needs to be done in the future life".

Addressing the ceremony, Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali said that today Pakistani women are playing their role in the development of the country and in various fields of life, equal to the women of any developed country. He said that Pakistani women are fully expressing their abilities in education, health, politics, sports, social welfare and other fields and are also celebrating their abilities. He said that our religion and constitution give women all basic rights.

On this occasion Nageen Hayat said that the purpose of today's International Women's Day is not only to make women aware of their basic rights but also to highlight their social importance among people.

