ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Renowned tv star, writer and philanthropist Tariq Aziz here on Sunday was paid a splendid tribute through an online session organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts in a an effort to highlight the contributions of the legendary artist as a cultural heritage of the country.

Tariq Aziz, who had contributed his whole life to the promotion of Pakistani art, culture, and heritage, was one of the icons whose contributions in the field are worth mentioning.

DG PNCA, Dr. Fauzia Saeed , who hosted the program said that his name was an identity for Pakistan Television. He was an academy in himself due to his versatile personality.

He has acted in about 36 films which most of the people do not know. Clips from the films ,he acted were shared with the audience.

A large number of writers, artists, and his fans spoke their heart to recognize the services and contribution of the late artist.

Film critic and expert Aijaz gul said Tariq Aziz was a multidimensional personality.

He was a poet, actor, debater, and much more.

Khawaja Najmul Hassan recalled all his settings and work with Tariq Aziz. He also highlighted his spontaneity and command over different areas of art. Tajdaar Adal said that Tariq Aziz's wife has also a great role in making him successful.

He was not only an artist but a great philanthropist as well. His philosophy and approach were to work for the uplift of humanity and downtrodden people of the society which is very much reflected from his acting in the one and only film "Insaniyat". He has set an example of love and patriotism for motherland by donating all his assets to the state of Pakistan.