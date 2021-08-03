PNCA condoles demise of Asif Mehdi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Asif Mehdi son of legend singer Mehdi Hasan.

In a condolence message, PNCA prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

PNCA termed his death a huge loss in the field of music.