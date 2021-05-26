PNCA condoles sad demise of renowned artist Muhammad Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned artist and professor Muhammad Asif.

In a statement, PNCA said "he has left us today", adding that "though, he was physically gone but his memories would live with us forever".

In a message, Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the loss with fortitude.