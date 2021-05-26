UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Condoles Sad Demise Of Renowned Artist Muhammad Asif

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

PNCA condoles sad demise of renowned artist Muhammad Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned artist and professor Muhammad Asif.

In a statement, PNCA said "he has left us today", adding that "though, he was physically gone but his memories would live with us forever".

In a message, Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Family Sad

Recent Stories

Russia's Upper House of Parliament to Vote on Open ..

28 seconds ago

Cotton support price summary to be presented at E ..

30 seconds ago

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

31 seconds ago

US Congressman Introduces Bill to Counter 'China C ..

34 seconds ago

EU watchdog to rule Friday on Pfizer for youths

3 minutes ago

Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Kh. Muhammad Nasee ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.