PNCA Condoles Sad Demise Of Renowned Artist Muhammad Asif
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned artist and professor Muhammad Asif.
In a statement, PNCA said "he has left us today", adding that "though, he was physically gone but his memories would live with us forever".
In a message, Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the loss with fortitude.