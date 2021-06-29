UrduPoint.com
PNCA Film Production Online Classes Starts From Aug 2

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

PNCA film production online classes starts from Aug 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) second semester course on film production online classes would be started from August 2.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that the registration process was completed for the second semester.

She said that national and international faculty would train and educate students on film production in this program.

Dr. Fouzia said that Arts Council was making efforts to create an environment for the youngster to groom their artistic skills in various arts forms.

She said the curriculum is a mix of intellectual understanding, skill-based learning and on-the-ground experience of working in a professional environment.

DG PNCA said the second programme was focused on film production with a full understanding of film making.

She said that PNCA was also planning to organize a grand graduation ceremony for the first semester graduates of 'online one-year film production program'.

PNCA Film section has started an "online one-year film production program" in the previous quarter.

