PNCA Holds Art Fundraiser For Flood Affectees

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)on Tuesday organized an Art Fundraiser photography exhibition for extending financial help to the flood affectees.

The show "Panorama Pakistan", a photography exhibition portrayed colors, life, and people of Pakistan by various professional photographers.

Fareena Mazhar, Secretary of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division inaugurated the show which is a collaborative effort of PNCA, Syed Abu Akif, former Federal secretary, and Rabia and Tahira Families Trust to support those affected by the floods that destroyed most parts of the country, resulting in the loss of precious lives and livelihoods.

Fareena Mazhar called the general public to visit the Exhibition, with exquisite photography, and to invest generously in acquiring works of their choice for homes or offices.

This is an investment in humanity, as well, and it is our sincere prayer that whatever we collect was aiming to help alleviate the miseries faced by the victims of the huge catastrophe, she said.

PNCA was set up to spearhead the development of arts in Pakistan. The council aimed to build an environment conducive to the flourishing of the arts, where the arts are accessible to everyone and artists and art groups have the commitment, financial support, and resources to excel at home, and on the world stage, said Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali.

