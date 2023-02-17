UrduPoint.com

PNCA Holds Child Art Show

Published February 17, 2023

PNCA holds child art show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The children on Friday organized an exciting art show at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to explore diverse ideas by young minds.

The show was organized by Discovering New Artists (DNA) in collaboration with PNCA while known artist Jamal Shah inaugurated the show. This was the 9th Art for Change - International Child Art Exhibition for the 140+ children artists who have been selected as best artists among the 6,500+ art submissions from private, public, and under-resourced schools from 15 different countries across the globe.

Art for Change International Child Art Exhibition is a collection of paintings on canvas with compassion and care for a noble cause. These art pieces are the most recent works of the junior artists depicting the theme "Colors of Nature, Girls education, and Innovate the Future.

" The team of Discovering New Artists has tried its best to make 'Art for Change – International Child Art Competition and Exhibition' a refreshing and fruitful experience for both the volunteers and the children, said the organizers.

The two day exhibition and award ceremony will continue till 18th February while the travelling show will also be exhibited at Lahore and Karachi.

The show jointly organized by Discovering New Artists (DNA), PNCA, Alliance Francaise Karachi and Goethe Institute, and TNS Beaconhouse DHA while the 9th Art for Change is supported by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT).

The travelling exhibitions are open for public and the artworks will be available for sale. This year's sale proceeds will be donated to the recent flood victims.

