ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Wednesday arranged colorful cultural programs to mark the upcoming birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah on December 25.

The programs included speeches, mili naghma performances and painting activities with the participation of students from various educational institutions of twin cities while National Puppet Theater presented a puppet show for the children and youth.

Puppeteers dressed up their puppets in green and white costumes following the colors of the national flag to express the joyous moments of the Independence movement and highlight the sacrifices of the freedom fighters. Colourful puppets portrayed the history of the Pakistan Movement in the form of stories and performing art to grab the attention of the children and educate them about their history.

Mili Naghma show was presented by students with a performance of national songs and melodies to highlight the theme of freedom movement and national heroes while the youth shared their ideas to recall the historical moments that led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent in the speech competition.

Celebrating the national days with art and cultural programmes is a regular feature of PNCA's activities that not only celebrate the occasion but also involve young talent to create awareness among the masses about the importance of historical days. Involvement of students in highlighting the contributions of national heroes and the significance of national days through artistic programs gives them the opportunity to understand the history and ideologies of such events in their true perspective, said Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

The show is an attempt to pay rich tributes to the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his valuable contribution towards the creation of Pakistan. "Our younger generation needs to work hard by following the footsteps of Quaid. Our youth has great potential, they can make Pakistan prosperous by adopting the teachings of Quaid", he said.

Besides depicting the culture and traditions of the country, such shows also educate the youth regarding the struggle for freedom fighters through soft expressions of art, he added.