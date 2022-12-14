UrduPoint.com

PNCA Holds Cultural Programmes To Mark Quaid's Birth Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PNCA holds cultural programmes to mark Quaid's birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Wednesday arranged colorful cultural programs to mark the upcoming birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah on December 25.

The programs included speeches, mili naghma performances and painting activities with the participation of students from various educational institutions of twin cities while National Puppet Theater presented a puppet show for the children and youth.

Puppeteers dressed up their puppets in green and white costumes following the colors of the national flag to express the joyous moments of the Independence movement and highlight the sacrifices of the freedom fighters. Colourful puppets portrayed the history of the Pakistan Movement in the form of stories and performing art to grab the attention of the children and educate them about their history.

Mili Naghma show was presented by students with a performance of national songs and melodies to highlight the theme of freedom movement and national heroes while the youth shared their ideas to recall the historical moments that led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent in the speech competition.

Celebrating the national days with art and cultural programmes is a regular feature of PNCA's activities that not only celebrate the occasion but also involve young talent to create awareness among the masses about the importance of historical days. Involvement of students in highlighting the contributions of national heroes and the significance of national days through artistic programs gives them the opportunity to understand the history and ideologies of such events in their true perspective, said Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

The show is an attempt to pay rich tributes to the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his valuable contribution towards the creation of Pakistan. "Our younger generation needs to work hard by following the footsteps of Quaid. Our youth has great potential, they can make Pakistan prosperous by adopting the teachings of Quaid", he said.

Besides depicting the culture and traditions of the country, such shows also educate the youth regarding the struggle for freedom fighters through soft expressions of art, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Young Independence December Muslim From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

33 minutes ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

36 minutes ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

4 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

4 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.