PNCA Holds Free Puppet Show For Children

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has organized a free puppet show for children, featuring vibrant costumed puppets here at its Auditorium.

The puppeteers presented folk tales, skits, regional dances and national songs to provide informative entertainment to the youngsters.

The show highlighted various issues like health, education, environment and social concerns to create awareness among the young generation through visual impact of soft expressions of performing art. The show was a regular feature of PNCA to promote culture and traditions among the children with understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training.

An official of PNCA while talking to APP said that preservation and promotion of cultural heritage and traditional values maintain the identity of a nation and boosts the confidence of the younger generation, he said.

