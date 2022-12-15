UrduPoint.com

PNCA Holds Hand Weaving Workshop

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PNCA holds hand weaving Workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday hosted a unique Quran exhibition and a workshop by artist Khan Shahnawaz Malhi.

Shahnawaz Malhi creates magnificent pieces of hand woven Quranic manuscripts of the 15th century by using silk threads without using any needle or cloth.

A large number of students from the Foundation University, Rawalpindi attended the workshop where the artist helped them learn this fascinating art of hand weaving. Many dignitaries and students visited the workshop and interviewed the artist about his technique and art practice.

PNCA termed the show as an honor to celebrate this unique form of the arts.

