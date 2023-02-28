PNCA holds live sessions on 'Paivand Kari'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :An exhibition of upcycled textiles by Sheworks is continued here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) with live sessions on Paivand Kari.

The exhibition will continue till March, 3 as the event is supported by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.

At the Paivand-Kari event, artisans from South Punjab, Dera Ismail Khan and Charsada, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are showcasing their skills of embroideries, basket making and weaving fabric remnants, up-cycling them into new products.

The aim is to increase the lifecycle of products that would normally end up in landfills. Interested participants are encouraged to register for lessons in hand embroidery and basketry, imparted by skilled artisans from South Punjab and Dera Ismail Khan.

Upcycled home products such as pillows, throws, bags, table linen, and apparel are on display and available for sale. Sheworks is showcasing its innovation in modern upcycling to create awareness about textile waste.

The show was titled as Paivand- Kari, which means patching an item to enhance and improve it for further use.

The event aims to initiate a dialogue about the tradition of upcycling that still exists in rural areas of Pakistan and create awareness about textile pollution and the negative effects on the environment.

The event is bringing together industry professionals, traditional artisans, and interested participants to share their knowledge, experiences and insights on the positive impact of upcycling on our lives and environment.

The show is visited by a large number of audience including artists, students, VIPs, government officials, etc. A large number of students visited the show and interviewed the artisans about his techniques and art practice.

PNCA is dedicated in promoting Pakistani art on the local and national scale. PNCA is committed to promote significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry, said the organizers.