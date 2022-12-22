UrduPoint.com

PNCA Holds Musical Charity Show For Flood Victims Tomorrow

Published December 22, 2022

PNCA holds musical charity show for flood victims tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a charity musical show by various artists here tomorrow (December 23) to help and support flood victims.

The show is being organized by PNCA in collaboration with Art Aid and Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts while those who will perform include renowned Opera Singer, Saira Peter, Nouman Lashari, Jia Nouman, Nadir Abbass and Rajea Iman.

Saira Peter is a British-Pakistani soprano officially recognised as the world's first Sufi Opera singer. She is the Director of NJ Arts London, a multicultural performing arts centre opened in 1998 by Sir Cliff Richard OBE. She is also the founder of Saira Arts academy in Karachi. Peter gave solo western classical performances in the UK, USA, Germany, Turkey and Pakistan.

The event is part of the regular activities of PNCA to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the artists for their contribution in their field as well as provide quality entertainment to the people through the performance of popular artists.

Besides collecting funds for flood affected people, the musical show will entertain the audience with melodies by the singers accompanied by instrumental music on various popular tunes. It will also provide a platform of national level to the artistes to show their skills through melodic performance for the fun lovers, said Director General, PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

Folk artistes and musicians have a unique identity in cultural mainstream of the nation and these artistes from various parts of the country are promoted regularly through various programs of PNCA including musical evenings, culture shows, exhibitions and travelling shows.

Such shows serve as an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert by the upcoming and established artistes while these shows also promote message of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent, he said.

