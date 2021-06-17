PNCA installs new audio system in its auditorium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has installed a new audio system in its auditorium under its up-gradation program.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP on Thursday that new audio system was highly advance and updated.

She said new lights system would also be installed under the initiative in July.

She said that PNCA has started up-gradation of its auditorium during COVID-19 restrictions. She said that now PNCA auditorium equipped with full- fledged studio. She said that in next phase, new chairs/seats would also be installed in the auditorium.

Dr. Fouzia said PNCA was initiating some very exclusive musical recordings at its auditorium. She said that after COVID-19 restrictions, people will entertain with all this updated system.