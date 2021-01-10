PNCA lauded for incredible performances shown to promote cultural activities during 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has shown incredible performances during the year 2019-20 for promotion of culture and traditional heritage of Pakistan.

Many cultural activities were conducted to nurture national harmony and integration among all federating units through displaying their beautiful cultural traditions. PNCA has organized over 200 cultural events and festival in last two years to celebrate the diversity of cultural heritage being practiced in the country as well as in different parts of the world.

According to an official of PNCA, all programmes were arranged with an objective to educate masses about the understanding of cultural values and providing quality entertainment to the people from cultural shows, art exhibitions, craft shows and celebrations of international and national days to festivals, training workshops, youth activities, drama and film screenings.

He said that the aim was to build a robust arts ecosystem by creating an environment conducive to the flourishing of the arts, where the arts are accessible to everyone and artists and art groups have the commitment, financial support and resource and to excel at home, and on the world stage.

He said that a holistic and integrated cluster development approach was initiated to develop the arts ecosystem. Dedicated teams were established to champion the performing, visual and literary art forms he said.

He said that these team worked on the entire value chain from seeding arts start-ups, grooming talents, developing arts groups and arts businesses, to internationalization.

He said that this total approach allows each art form to blossom independently with its own focus on specific areas of opportunity and cultivate new areas for long-terms growth and sustainability.

He said that new talents were identified and developed through music and writing competition.

He said that annual awards were given to artists in recognition of their achievements and to patterns for arts sponsorship.

"We believe that all cultural assets must support the national objectives and contribute towards promotion of intangible cultural heritage and creation of soft image of Pakistan's society," he said.

He said that PNCA also organized National Music Festival to showcase the best of Pakistani music talent representing all music genres of Pakistan including folk music, classical, qawali, Sufi, contemporary, modern pop, ghazal and children performances.

The third edition of the Women International Film Festival (WIFF) also took place at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA). The festival was spanned six days with the first five days of the event showcased films from European women filmmakers from Austria, Bulgaria, Italy, Spain and Sweden.

The 4th edition of Pakistan International Mountain Film Festival 2018 (PIMFF) also took place at PNCA Islamabad, where films related to adventure, mountains, cultures and environment from Pakistan and all over the world were screened.

PNCA in collaboration with ministry of Information, Broadcasting also organized a Chinese film festival in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China and the 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between China and Pakistan.

China Tourism and Cultural week was also held at PNCA, aiming to showcase China's landscapes, tourism, culture and art. \395