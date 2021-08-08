UrduPoint.com

PNCA, Lok Virsa Start Preparations For Independence Day

Sun 08th August 2021

PNCA, Lok Virsa start preparations for Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) have started preparations to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

An official of PNCA Masroor Shah told APP that the Arts Council would organize various cultural events to mark the Independence Day.

He said that various activities including tableau, skits, national songs and folk dances would be presented by children in the cultural show while the National Puppet Theatre of PNCA will colour the show on the theme of the Independence Day.

He said that puppet show will portray the history of the Pakistan Movement in the form of stories to grab the attention of the children and educate them about their history.

"The week-long programmes would focus on the freedom movement, heroes of the Pakistan Movement and the rich culture and traditions of Pakistan through performing art," he added.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said that Lok Virsa was preparing a plan to mark Independence Day in befitting manner.

He said that a glowing tribute would be paid to the national heroes and founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that national songs would be presented and artists would perform at cultural shows.

While private art galleries, educational institutions and performing art institutions will also arrange different cultural programmes to celebrate the Day in befitting manner.

From grand cultural shows to art, speech and songs competition, the programmes will be held to highlight the sacrifices and the struggle of freedom fighters.

