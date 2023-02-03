UrduPoint.com

PNCA Marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PNCA marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, on Friday organised a two-day event to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The ceremony began with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir and the success of the freedom struggle.

On the first day of the festival, students from across the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Kashmiri leaders, and civil society representatives participated in large numbers while over 300 students from 15 schools participated in various competitions.

The participants of the event carried the flags and banners of Pakistan and Kashmir while the children were holding placards depicting the Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmiri culture was also highlighted by the students, while the ongoing aggression on the oppressed Kashmiris by the Indian forces was also brought into limelight.

Apart from this, speech contests were also organized in which, while exposing the ongoing Indian brutality in Kashmir, the students spoke on the reality of self-proclaimed secular India and made it clear that India was in fact a cruel and oppressive state.

A puppet show was also organized which depicted the Indian brutalities on the oppressed Kashmiris.

Besides, an exhibition of paintings was also held on the theme of Kashmir Solidarity Day at the National Art Gallery.

The ongoing celebrations of Kashmir Solidarity Day will continue till February 5.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Rawalpindi February Event From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Six future stars selected for supplemen ..

HBL PSL 8: Six future stars selected for supplementary round

16 minutes ago
 PCB announces details of ticket prices for HBL PSL ..

PCB announces details of ticket prices for HBL PSL 8 edition

18 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation to Serbia to strengthen coope ..

1 hour ago
 Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

2 hours ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

2 hours ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.