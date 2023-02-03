PNCA marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, on Friday organised a two-day event to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The ceremony began with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir and the success of the freedom struggle.

On the first day of the festival, students from across the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Kashmiri leaders, and civil society representatives participated in large numbers while over 300 students from 15 schools participated in various competitions.

The participants of the event carried the flags and banners of Pakistan and Kashmir while the children were holding placards depicting the Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmiri culture was also highlighted by the students, while the ongoing aggression on the oppressed Kashmiris by the Indian forces was also brought into limelight.

Apart from this, speech contests were also organized in which, while exposing the ongoing Indian brutality in Kashmir, the students spoke on the reality of self-proclaimed secular India and made it clear that India was in fact a cruel and oppressive state.

A puppet show was also organized which depicted the Indian brutalities on the oppressed Kashmiris.

Besides, an exhibition of paintings was also held on the theme of Kashmir Solidarity Day at the National Art Gallery.

The ongoing celebrations of Kashmir Solidarity Day will continue till February 5.