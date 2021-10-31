UrduPoint.com

PNCA 'Music Classes' New Session In Full Swing

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The new session of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) 'Music Classes' is in full swing under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

According to PNCA, various classes including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance were being conducted.

A PNCA official told APP that citizens can participate in these classes without any age limit.

/778

