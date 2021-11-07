PNCA 'Music Classes' new session to start from Nov 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The new session of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) 'Music Classes' would start from Nov 15 under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

According to PNCA, various classes including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance would be conducted.

A PNCA official told APP that citizens can participate in these classes without any age limit.

