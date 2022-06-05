UrduPoint.com

PNCA Musical Evening Widely Appreciated

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has presented an exciting Musical evening here on Saturday.

The Musical program was first episode of the diverse musical series named "Saaz-o-Awaaz" said in a press release issued here on Sunday.

That series was a combination of classical, semi Classical, instrumental & ghazal geets.

This venture was aimed at to provide our audience a flavour of wide musical range.

In first episode famous rabab player Mr Hamza along with Ustad Raees a legendary violinist and iconic Mr. Wahdat Rameez performed at PNCA's courtyard. Where a large number of participants including senior bureaucrates and dignitaries attended the event.

The program was widely appreciated by the audience.

