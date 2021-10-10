PNCA NAG to remain open 6 days a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday announced that National Art Gallery (NAG) will remain open six days a week from Sunday till Friday.

According to PNCA, the NAG will remained closed on Saturday.

PNCA's mandate is to promote different forms of Visual Arts, Performing Arts and Film at a National level, said a statement.

The Arts Council also aims to build on provincial linkages and links with other cultural organizations, nationally and internationally, for the promotion of culture, heritage and arts.