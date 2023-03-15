UrduPoint.com

PNCA Opens Solo Show By Samina Afzal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PNCA opens solo show by Samina Afzal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Wednesday opened a solo exhibition "Journey, discovery and fusion" at the National Art Gallery by Samina Afzal.

The show is vibrant, flowing and emotional. While completing her Master of Fine Arts during the 1970s from the Punjab University, she remained a student of great artists like Anna Molka Ahmed and Zubaida Javaid. Samina paints using Dry Pastels, Acrylics and Watercolors as preferred media. The vivid expression and the passionate abandon is characteristically nuanced in all her paintings, fusing the artistic mood spread over half a century.

Samina's paintings have been collected by The Punjab Club , the Lahore Gymkhana, as well as by personal collectors. Samina continues her nostalgic rediscovery that celebrates women as the center-piece and colors of nature as the inspiration. She is well-known for her valuable contribution in promoting appreciation of art.

The exhibition was visited by a large number of audience including artists, students, VIPs, officials, etc. A large number of students visited the show and interviewed the artist about his techniques and art practice.

PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on Local and National scale. Our elevate and unique programs that present the traditional and contemporary art practices we reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as supports professional development of the artist. PNCA is committed to promote significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists, said the organizers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Century Punjab Student Fine Women Media All From Industry

Recent Stories

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

50 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

50 minutes ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

49 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

50 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

50 minutes ago
 Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, A ..

Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, Air Defense Components - Austin

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.