PNCA Organizes Online Lecture On Film Production

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 02:30 PM

PNCA organizes online lecture on film production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Sunday organized a special online lecture on one-year certificate programme in film production.

Actor, musician, director and film producer Adnan Sarwar delivered a lecture in a online session on PNCA official page and shared his experience with the participants of the course about the understanding of film making.

A group of eighteen students were participating in the lecture.

Adnan Sarwar is a famous actor, director, musician screenwriter and film producer. He made his film debut in Biopic Shah, in which he also played a leading role. His second feature film was "Motorcycle Girl" was based on the real life story of Zenith Irfan, who is thought to be the first Pakistani women to make a solo motorcycle journey across the country at the age of 20.

