PNCA Organizes Online Musical Concert To Mark The Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

PNCA organizes online musical concert to mark the Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Saturday organized an online music concert in connection with the Independence Day celebrations featuring performances by young artists. The event was held online due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Popular singer singers Jahangir Niazi, Yawar Bakhshi and Mahnoor Altaf performed on popular national songs and got big applause from the online audience. The program was aimed to pay tribute to the national heroes of Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

On this occasion, Director General PNCA, Hassan Raza Saeed said that today, Pakistan was blessed with the blessings of freedom. All this credit goes to the sacrifices of millions of martyrs, he added.

