PNCA organizes online session on 'film production design'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday conducted an online session on "production design" as part of its ongoing film production course with actor Shehryar Munnawar and production designer Hina Khalid Farooqui.

The live session was also joined by the students of one year PNCA film course.

Shehryar Munnawar said that production design depend on director to director in any movie.

He said that the production design gives the audiences a sense of the time period, plot location and character actions and feelings.

Shehryar said that production design plays an essential role in storytelling, adding the production designer lead a team of individuals to assist with the visual component of the film.

Shehryar is a well known actor and producer. He is known for his work in several tv serials and a block buster movie "Pare Hut Luv" in the year 2019.

Hina Khalid Farooqui is production designer known for her work on Pakistan movies like "Hero Mann Jahaan" and Parey Hut love".

Her work experience includes working on movies, a telefilm, music videos, film songs and 75+TV commercials.

She is graduate of Indus Valley with a Bachelor's in Fine Art, majoring in miniature painting and minoring in photography.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that Arts Council is offering an online one year certificate program in film production course. "PNCA program is focused on film production with a full understanding of film making", she said.

She said the Arts Council has also started registration process for its second online course on film production, starting from August 2.

