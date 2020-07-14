PNCA paid tribute to legendary Sabiha Khanam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :First lady of Pakistani silver screen Sabiha Khanum was paid glowing tribute in an online session arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to recognize her services and contribution towards film industry.

Sabiha, who passed at the age 85 in United States of America (USA) last month, started her career as a stage artist and soon joined silver screen. Her pair with Santosh Kumar resulted in some of the most memorable films like Ghulam (1953), Gumnam (1954), Qatil (1955), and Sarfarosh (1956).

Both the artists became so close to the extent of marriage and became the most adored, romantic couple of film industry. Her acting, accent, both in urdu & Punjabi was excellent beyond description. She also holds the credit of making some songs immortal by her unforgettable acting like Payal mein geet hain cham cham key', 'Wasta e rab da' and Ulfat ki nai manzil'.

She also sang two national songs 'Sohni Dharti' and 'Jug Jug Jeeye', popularity of which never declined. The online session in her honor was aimed to pay tribute to the legendary artist and to enlighten the young generation about the contribution of our iconic heroes, heritage and virsa.

Besides her family from USA, a large number of experts, writers, intellectuals and her fans expressed their views on her life art and contribution to the film industry.

Dr Fouzia Saeed Dg PNCA, who hosted the program, said that Sabiha and Santosh were first star couple that had the large fan following in Pakistan, they ruled the decade of fifty's in film industry and continued their popularity till mid sixty's when they gradually shifted to character acting.

Among other speakers were her daughter Fareeha Seheyar, granddaughter Sarish Khan, Zareen Panna, legendry film actor Mustafa Qureshi, Aijaz Gul, Syed Noor (Film producer ), Khawaja Najam (Music producer ptv ), Amin Iqbal (Film producer ) followed by messages of legendry film star Nadeem Baig, Nishu, Iconic film actress of present time Reema and renowned film journalist Asif Noorani .

Her popular films include Beli, Ghulam, Gumnam, Sassi, Qatil, Hameeda, Sarfrosh, Ishq-e-Laila, Mukhra, Naji, Mosiqar, Daaman, Kaneezand Sawal. She also won Nigar Award for films Saat Lakh-1955, Shikwa-1963, Dewar Bhabi-1967, Sangdil-1981/82 and Eik Gunah Aur Sahi-1975