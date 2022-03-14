PNCA pays tribute to Faiz Ahmed Faiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Sunday paid tribute to Faiz Ahmed Faiz on his birth anniversary.

PNCA presented 4 to 5 short musical dramas on poems of Faiz Ahmed Faiz in order to pay tribute to our legend and founder of PNCA, said a press release issued here.

This programme titled "Mery dil, mery Musafir" - Faiz k naam aik sham comprised of thematic musical dramas composed on Faiz phenomenal poetry. The performances were based on his poems carrying a universal message of love and equality.

He has done remarkable work to strengthen human rights. This was a theatrical musical tribute towards his undying creations.

This venture was aimed to pay tribute to the legend who was one of the most celebrated writers of urdu language. This was also an effort to recall his extraordinary work in front of our young generation as well.