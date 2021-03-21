PNCA, PCP announces poster competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Population Centre Pakistan (PCP) would organize a poster competition.

The competition is aimed to highlight the rapid population growth in the country and it's cross cutting impact.

The theme for poster competition is "Striking a balance for sustainable population growth.

At pieces watercolours, poster paints and easy to post formats will be accepted by PNCA untill March 31.

The top three winners will be given cash prizes.