UrduPoint.com

PNCA Planning To Resume Online Weekly Talent Hunt Music Edition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

PNCA planning to resume online weekly talent hunt music edition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is planning to resume online weekly talent hunt singing and music edition.

The arts council has started this special program for the promotion of classical and semi-classical folk music, modern and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom hidden talent at National Art Gallery, an official of PNCA told APP.

Since its inception, the talent hunt program had conducted more than 32 talent hunt online open competitions.

Renowned artists in different specialized music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA's official social media online group.

The program was postponed due to the fatal accident of DG PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Music Social Media

Recent Stories

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

25 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missil ..

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered li ..

Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered lizards

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.