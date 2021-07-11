UrduPoint.com
PNCA Postpones Talent Hunt Music Edition Week-31

PNCA postpones talent hunt music edition week-31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday postponed week-31 'talent hunt music edition'.

In a statement, the Arts Council said that this week's competition has been postponed.

PNCA appealed the participants of the talent hunt to pray for the early recovery of Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed.

"By the grace of Almighty Allah, she has been progressively recovering. We would like to appeal everyone to continue keeping her in your prayers", PNCA said.

She was seriously injured in a road accident the other day at Panjgur National Highway.

