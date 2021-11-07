PNCA, PTV to organize Iqbal Day program "Sitarun se Aagy" on Nov 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with ptv would organize Iqbal Day program "Sitarun se aagy".

The program aims to pay tributes to legendary poet and scholar Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the fields of poetry and literature.

According to an official of the PNCA, the program would be presented on PNCA official Facebook page.

Allama Iqbal day is commemorated on November 9 every year to pay tribute and acknowledge and the contribution of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal the "Poet of the East" for the Muslims of the subcontinent. His poetry guides us towards a better life and being a better person by developing virtues that are characteristics of successful and happy people.