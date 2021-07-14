PNCA Quetta regional office announces to hold photography classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Balochistan on Wednesday announced to hold photography classes for those who love to capture the beauty of the earth under the tilte of "The Earth is an art and the photographer is only a witness".

PNCA said in a statement that last date of registration is July 31, and the participants would learn to capture the majesty and raw beauty of Balochistan province.

Regional office registration was initiated by Quetta Regional Office and it will also distribute the certificate upon completion of the photography course.

An official of PNCA Masroor Shah told APP that these classes were an effort to promote photography field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood.

"We believe in giving youth the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential", he stated.

He said that all citizen could participate in these classes without any age bracket adding he said that registration of participants will be obligatory to start a training course and interested individuals could get them enrolled by emailing to PNCA official.