UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Quetta Regional Office Announces To Hold Photography Classes

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

PNCA Quetta regional office announces to hold photography classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Balochistan on Wednesday announced to hold photography classes for those who love to capture the beauty of the earth under the tilte of "The Earth is an art and the photographer is only a witness".

PNCA said in a statement that last date of registration is July 31, and the participants would learn to capture the majesty and raw beauty of Balochistan province.

Regional office registration was initiated by Quetta Regional Office and it will also distribute the certificate upon completion of the photography course.

An official of PNCA Masroor Shah told APP that these classes were an effort to promote photography field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood.

"We believe in giving youth the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential", he stated.

He said that all citizen could participate in these classes without any age bracket adding he said that registration of participants will be obligatory to start a training course and interested individuals could get them enrolled by emailing to PNCA official.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Young July All Blood Love

Recent Stories

Bigger Celebrations, Bigger Offers! OPPO F19 and A ..

23 minutes ago

Moonis Elahi's appointment to the federal cabinet ..

26 minutes ago

Sheikh Saud honours outstanding graduates in Umm A ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi ministry launches awareness campaign for Haj ..

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 1,980 new cases of coronavirus, 2 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.