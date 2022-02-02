PNCA Regional office Sindh to organize music classes from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Regional Office for Sindh will hold a session of Music Classes from February 3 in Karachi.

According to an announcement, PNCA local folk artists will train young emerging musicians.

PNCA will also plan to organize music classes for young artists at regional offices.

Folk artist Bag Chand Lakhani lauded PNCA for announcing special music classes for young artists of Sindh.