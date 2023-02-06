UrduPoint.com

PNCA Stages Drama On Kashmir

Published February 06, 2023

PNCA stages drama on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) staged a drama and Kashmir song here late Sunday highlighting the issue of Kashmir through the performing arts as part of the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Musical performances and stage Play "Jahan Chand Utarta Hay" included Drama artists Afzal Latifi, Aslam Mughal, Saeed Anwar and others while singers from Kashmir Raja Imran, Mubashara Hafeez and Bano Rehmat performed.

PNCA in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan organized a two-day event to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The events included special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, the success of the freedom struggle and solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Students from across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Kashmiri leaders and civil society representatives participated in large number while over 300 students from 15 schools participated in various competitions.

The participants of the event carried the flags and banners of Pakistan and Kashmir while the children were holding placards depicting the Indian oppression in Occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmiri culture was also highlighted by the students, while the ongoing aggression on the oppressed Kashmiris by the Indian forces was also highlighted.

Apart from this, speech contests were also organized in which, while exposing the ongoing Indian brutality in Kashmir, the students spoke on the reality of the self-proclaimed secular country India and made it clear that India is actually a cruel and oppressive state.

A puppet show was also organized in the event in which the Indian brutality on the oppressed Kashmiris was depicted. An exhibition of paintings was also organized on the theme of Kashmir Solidarity Day at the National Art Gallery.

