PNCA stages play to highlight challenges faced by persons with disabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will stage a play featuring the challenges and life of persons with disabilities (PWDs) here on December 26 (Monday).

The play titled "Hum Kar Saktay Hain" revolves around the life of a young girl with a disability and the hardships she faced at different levels in her. The play shows how her life became an inspiration for other PWDs and how they achieved their goals.

It also highlights social attitudes toward PWDs and the challenges they face for their social inclusion. The play is a part of a series of street theater performances by PNCA to highlight issues related to PWDs, environment, and social issues.

The participants of the play were training in a three-week theater workshop organized by Pak Women, CBM, and Human and Social Development in collaboration with PNCA for improving access to income-generating activities for young adults with and without disabilities in selected low-income areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The street theater aims at creating awareness on the rights of PWDs by presenting different stories. Various sessions of the workshop guided young and budding actors and performing art lovers about the theoretical and practical steps of acting.

PNCA along with senior artists and theater experts provided institutional support to the theatre lovers of Pakistan and promotion of street theatre as well, said Waqar Azeem, Program Organizer and mentor while talking to APP.

The acting course aimed to utilize the energy of youth with a platform for supporting their inner abilities. It also is an attempt to explore the talent of amateur and budding artists. The training focused on the involvement of youth in extracurricular activities as well as showing their talent in the field of performing arts and promoting healthy entertainment through expressions of art, he said.

The trend of quality and thoughtful theater plays an important role in highlighting and resolving the issues like education, training, and social problems. The history of theater is connected with the history of human society and it also leads to revolutions in shaping society.

Stage drama is a strong medium of education and occupies a unique place among performing arts with reflection and identification of social evils in an entertaining way. Besides reviving the concept of theater in the twin cities with the theme of promoting peace, love, and harmony, the event also focusses play on highlighting and resolving the issues of society and also bringing correction to society through artistic expressions, he said.