PNCA starts online musical evening series

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts( PNCA) have started an online series of musical evenings titled 'Sur Sajjan' for music lovers where regional and national singers will perform in live sessions on Facebook.

This initiative has been taken on the directives of DG PNCA Dr Fozia Saeed in which every evening there will be a different celebrity guest who will perform their famous songs in regional or national language.

First program will be held on Friday evening where famous singers from Islamabad Babar Niazi and Javed Niazi will perform followed by Azhar Anwar who will perform pothwari music on Saturday.

These music performances will broadcast through live sessions on PNCA's official Facebook pages.