PNCA Starts Theme-based Puppet Shows

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :National Puppet Theatre Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started theme-based puppet shows with message-oriented performances on various socio-economic issues and their solutions.

In the series of this endeavor, PNCA in collaboration with Secours Islamique France organized two puppet shows on November 30th and 1st December, titled "Meena Ki Kahani" and "Roshan Mustaqbil", at PNCA's Auditorium, said a news release issued here.

The objectives of the shows were to create awareness among community regarding rights and responsibilities of children and parents, help and support orphan children and their families by providing equal opportunities of quality education to girls and boys without any discrimination, provision of nutrition, clean water and clean environment for their growth, create awareness among children to get rid from drugs, right of protection themselves from laborious work which directly affect their physical and mental growth and to protect themselves from any kind of sexual and physical abuse.

PNCA, through arranging message-oriented art and cultural activities, is working to provide to create awareness among all to nurture sense of responsibility.

At the end of the show, the host, requested all to join hands with PNCA for creating awareness on social issues and to sort out their solutions.

PNCA, in collaboration with Secours Islamique France has arranged puppet shows to bring awareness on rights and responsibilities of children and parents.

In Future, PNCA will plan a series of these shows in collaboration with other organizations for the less privileged and general public to bring smiles on their faces, to educate them and to promote puppetry art in Pakistan.

